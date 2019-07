At the start of 2015, friends Ross Fiddes and Goz Ugochukwu set themselves the task of trying a variety of new sports throughout the year.

After trying their hand at skiing, and tennis, next out of the bag came cycling, fitting hand-in-hand with the of the Tour de France!

Find out how they got on in the next instalment of the 'Goz and Ros Challenge'.

For details on how to get involved in cycling, visit our guide to getting into cycling.