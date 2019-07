Having grown up watching top professional riders race down the trails at the Nevis Range in Fort William, Lachlan Blair is now preparing for his third Mountain Bike World Cup.

The competition takes place in the Highlands on 6-7 June, and Lachlan will be hoping to capitalise on his home advantage.

Lachlan gave Get Inspired a sneak preview of the course.

