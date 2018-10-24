Jane Asher was born in 1931 in Northern Rhodesia - now known as Zambia - and grew up in South Africa before moving to the UK at the age of 22.

She was a passionate swimming coach before taking up racing herself after turning 40 following encouragement from some of her pupils and since then has gone on to break 75 Masters World Records.

BBC Sport's Nick Hope met the veteran swimmer at the 'Erith & District Masters' gala in Kent; part of her long-term preparations for the 2016 European Masters Championships in London.

