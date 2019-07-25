For one weekend each June, the world's elite mountain bikers descend on Fort William for the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup.

Over the past 13 years, the Nevis Range facility has helped build a mountain biking infrastructure in the area that didn't exist before.

So what's it like for the young people now growing up in this mountain bike hotspot?

BBC Get Inspired spoke to Gregor Muir of the West Highland Wheelers to find out about the impact of the event on the youngest members of the local community.

