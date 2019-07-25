Get Inspired: "The doctors said I should stick to chess"

Alex Dowsett explains how he has confounded the advice of doctors to forge a career in professional cycling despite suffering from the potentially life-threatening condition haemophilia.

Unsurprisingly, given that his blood doesn't clot properly, a sport in which high-speed crashes are commonplace was not recommended by the medical specialists but Dowsett - the 2014 Commonwealth time trial champion - defied their advice and is reaping the rewards.

