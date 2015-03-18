Girls Get Inspired Q&A

Why are so many young women put off physical exercise?

Watch a Question & Answer session with Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle MBE, Olympic swimmer Hannah Miley, and International footballer Gemma Fay.

Host Martel Maxwell leads the discussion on barriers to women's participation in sport.

The Girls Get Inspired event took place in Glasgow on 19 March 2015 in front of a studio audience of female secondary school students and was streamed live on bbc.co.uk/getinspired.

Get Inspired aims to encourage people to get involved and get active. It is supporting 'This Girl Can' with its own #thisgirlcantoo campaign.