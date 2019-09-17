FA Cup Tour Day 4 - West Midlands

Day 4 - Perdiswell Primary School & Worcestershire FA & BBC Birmingham

The small team at Worcestershire FA are responsible for the development of football across the county. This means ensuring there are opportunities for all to play football aged between 4 and 64!

The Cup was invited to an event event at Perdiswell Primary School as part of The FA's Skills Programme which is aimed at boys and girls aged 5-11 and aims to get them playing football on a regular basis with their peer group. It was launched in 2007 and over 5m places have been filled nationwide on the programme.