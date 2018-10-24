Football is one of the most popular team sports among women and girls in the UK. And participation figures could rise further thanks to a new scheme that aims to introduce more young women to the sport using the lure of Premier League clubs.

It is the first time that the Football Association, the Premier League and the Football League Trust have worked together on a project and the scheme, which started in 2013, has already seen over 21,000 women and girls participate.

BBC Sport's Jessica Creighton reports.