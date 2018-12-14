An Essex karate world champion tells BBC Look East his sport can one day become an Olympic discipline.

Steve Powell won gold at this year's Unified World Karate Championships, while a group of his students from the Essex Karate Association in South Woodham - starting from the age of six - brought home a further 10 medals between them.

There are multiple karate governing bodies in the world, and the World Karate Federation led a failed bid to be included in the 2020 Olympics.

Powell believes Olympic qualification would be easier to attain if the bodies worked together.