Yvonne Mills has collected the BBC Sport Unsung Hero award for the North West region after setting up and running Roch Valley Raiders BMX club.

Mills helped establish the club in 2009, which has now built up to 60 members, including riders that represent Great Britain.

BBC North West Tonight's Richard Askam reports.

If you would like to find out how to volunteer for a sports club near you, take a look at this handy guide.