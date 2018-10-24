No limits to disability rock climbing

When you think of rock climbing, you might have an image of climbers hanging from a precipice with their fingers, or balancing by their toes on a tiny ledge.

But what if you're a wheelchair user, or if you're missing an arm or a leg, or if you have cerebral palsy?

Scotland's first Paraclimb competition, at the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena near Ratho, proved there are few limits when it comes to rock climbing.

For more information about paraclimbing in Scotland contact MCofS Sport Development Officer kev@mcofs.org.uk.

If you want to find out about rock climbing in general, you can also look at our Get Inspired dedicated page on the sport.

Related story: