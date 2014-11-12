"I'm proud to be a ballroom dancer"

As soon as he was old enough to walk, Robin Windsor was shaking about to music in front of the mirror learning new moves and putting together dance routines.

After four successful years on Strictly Come Dancing, Robin has turned his attention to inspiring the nation to get into dance.

"Ballroom dancing on TV is inspiring so many people across the country to get up and give it a go", he said.

If Robin has inspired you to get into dance, our activity guide has lots of information, hints and tips on how to get started.