A group of girls have been selected to train in British canoeing'sGirls4Gold campaign with the ambition of them competing, and hopefully winning a medal, at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

GB Canoeing launched Girls4Gold: Canoeing with UK Sport and the English Institute of Sport - it is the first in what will be a series of Girls4Gold campaigns. It is also the single most extensive female talent recruitment drive ever undertaken in Great Britain.

