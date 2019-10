BBC Radio 2 presenter Ken Bruce and his sidekick Lynn Bowles take on a Get Inspired trampolining challenge.

After a crash course in the sport from double world champion Amanda Parker, Ken and Lynn had to perform a final routine which was judged by former-Olympian and star judge from BBC One Tumble Craig Heap.

So, if Ken and Lynn can do it, so can you. Get started here. - and see if you can spot Rio Olympics silver medallist Bryony Page in this trampolining video.