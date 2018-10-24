Massaro: 'Squash makes you fit and fast'

If you're after for a sport where you can work up a real sweat, squash world champion Laura Massaro tells us to look no further.

According to the former British Open champion, 'you burn a serious amount of calories... and it definitely gives the legs and bum a good work out!'

The 30-year-old will compete in both the singles and doubles squash events at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

