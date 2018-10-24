Ayr Diving Club is enjoying a boom following the success of British divers like Tom Daley and James Heatly.

The club had produced top divers in the past, but by 1990 it had fallen by the wayside.

Peter Smith, who competed in the 1986 and 1990 Commonwealth Games, revived the school in 2004.

The former club member, who is set to be an official on the 10m platform at Glasgow 2014, said the club had grown so big recently, that there was now a waiting list.

If you would like to know more about getting into diving, take a look at our dedicated guide.