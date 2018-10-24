The Premier League Schools Finals - part of the Premier League's 'Creating Chances' scheme - took place last week at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

After an exciting day of competition the under-13 girls final pitted Everton against Hull City. With the score 0-0 after extra time Everton finally edged a tense penalty shoot-out to be crowned the 2014 Premier League Schools champions.

Schools from all over England and Wales had qualified to represent their local Premier League team, and various boys and girls age categories took part.