Egyptian table tennis fanatic Ibrahim Hamato lost both arms in an accident when he was 10, but he carried on playing by improvising with his mouth. "I hope this shows people that nothing is impossible as long as you work hard," he says.

He was Guest of Honour at the 2014 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Tokyo, where he looked impressive in rallies against some of the world's best players - including world number two Ma Long and former champion Wang Hao.

