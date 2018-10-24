West Yorkshire schoolgirl Rebekah Tiler is only just 15, but she can clean and jerk 120kg and has her sights set on an Olympic gold medal in 2020.

On Saturday and Sunday, she will compete in the 2014 British Senior Weightlifting Championships, and later this year will bid for a medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Ben Dirs met her at her local community centre gymnasium.

