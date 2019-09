BBC Sports looks at the thriving British Masters scene, where enthusiastic older athletes all over the country - aged anything from 35 to 85 - compete against each other on a regional and national basis.

Northamptonshire pensioner Angela Copson is one of its leading lights. She didn't start running until she was 59, but eight years later she is the fastest woman in the world - for her age - over 26.2 miles. Alex Webb reports.

