Ahead of the Sport Relief Games, between Friday 21 March and Sunday 23 March, 5 live's Shelagh Fogarty encourages the public to "embrace the water" - regardless of their experience - and talks about her own passion for swimming.

Shelagh, who learnt to swim as a youngster in Liverpool and later mastered her technique in Spain, has used it to help her cope with a demanding job.

These days, it even makes her feel like fictional Belgian detective Hercule Poirot.

