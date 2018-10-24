England forward Courtney Lawes tells BBC Sport about how he did not play much rugby growing up, and that it was not until his late teens that he realised it was the game for him

Lawes, who started his amateur career at Northampton Old Scouts when he was 14, admits that he was more of a footballer as a youngster but after a fluke opportunity to play second row he soon changed sports.

