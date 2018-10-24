BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell tries walking basketball with the Surrey Heat, a game that gives people the chance to get back into sport.

Walking basketball is an ideal sport for people who perceive that they are too old to play sport or whose sporting choices are reduced by injury.

English basketball have a new campaign targeted at people who might wish to play walking basketball called Ball Again for anyone who might wish to find out more about the sport and you can also find out more information about basketball on our Get Inspired pages.