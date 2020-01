Former British short track speed skater Wilf O'Reilly talks about his journey from racing with the Birmingham Mohawks to winning two gold medals at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary.

O'Reilly won the 500m and 1000m events in 1988, but was denied full Olympic acclamation because short track was a demonstration event.

