World Champion cyclist Becky James tells Gabby Logan about the cycling ability of her boyfriend, Welsh rugby star George North, as part of an interview for 'Inspire: The Olympic Journey'.

Becky tells us about her exciting year which saw her become a double world champion in February by winning the women's sprint and keirin at the World Championships in Minsk.

Also in this month's episode, Katherine Grainger gets a taste of life on the road with Skeleton Bob World Champion Shelley Rudman.

We also have a profile on rower Captain Heather Stanning, who tells Matthew Pinsent about how she is adjusting to life back in the UK after a recent deployment in Afghanistan.

