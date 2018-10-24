Nicola Adams pulled no punches as she gave a group of girls an insight into what it is like to train like an Olympian.

The 2012 Olympic boxing gold medallist met competition winners from the Us Girls initiative at the English Institute for Sport in Sheffield and put them through their paces.

Adams, who is the Us Girls president, took the group through a warm-up, sparing routine and circuit training, as well as doing a question and answer session.

Us Girls is a Sport England-funded initiative that aims to get 30,000 young women living in disadvantaged areas more active, by providing them with opportunities to play sport within their local communities.

