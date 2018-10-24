Britain's most decorated gymnast, Beth Tweddle, talks about starting out at City of Liverpool Gymnastics Club, where she first met long-time coach Amanda Reddin.

Reddin thought "not a lot" when Tweddle came for a trial but said her attitude and determination allowed her to grow into an Olympic medal-winning athlete.

Tweddle, who was "scared" of her new coach, retired earlier this year at the age of 28 after a career in which she won three world and six European golds.

