BBC Breakfast presenter Mike Bushell is joined by actor Colin Salmon as they have a go at Cage Cricket at Ordsall Park in Salford.

Cage Cricket is played in an enclosed space and at a fast pace. You play as an individual, with six players going into the cage for a game but only one emerging victorious.

All three core disciplines are rewarded as you score when you bat, when you bowl and in the field. One format is played across all levels, abilities and ages.

Find out more about Cage Cricket and get involved.