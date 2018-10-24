Get Inspired: Matthew Syed on table tennis

Table Tennis sees balls reach speeds of up to 100mph and are struck more than 180 times in a minute.

Former English number one Matthew Syed told BBC Sport how he went from playing table tennis against his brother in his parents' garage to competing at the Olympics.

Table tennis is a cheap and accessible sport played by 2.4m people in the United Kingdom. In England, Ping! is an innovative three year street ping pong project which provides people with opportunities to play social and competitive table tennis, free of charge.

