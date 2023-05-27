Highlights: Monaghan fight back to draw with Derry

Karl O'Connell's last-gasp point earns Monaghan a deserved 0-14 to 0-14 draw against Ulster champions Derry in the All-Ireland SFC.

Despite a flat Derry display, Shane McGuigan's ninth point seemed to have won it before O'Connell's equaliser.

Only a month after being outclassed by Derry in their Ulster semi-final, Monaghan got their tactics spot on at Celtic Park as they pushed up on the Oak Leafers' kickouts and got their key match-ups right.

O'Connell was handed the job of marking Brendan Rogers and performed the task brilliantly which Gary Mohan's efforts contributing to Conor Glass being a subdued presence in Derry's midfield, although they were whispers afterwards that the Glen man had played with a knock.

Ryan O'Toole also was able to curb McGuigan for much of the contest although the Slaughtneil man finally escaped his clutches in the final quarter.