Armagh and Derry enter All-Ireland SFC series

Oisin McConville believes Armagh will regroup from their Ulster Final defeat to beat Westmeath in the All-Ireland series but feels Derry's opener with Monaghan could be a closer game.

"The big question for Armagh is how they recover from losing the Ulster Final on penalties but on the face of it they should beat Westmeath.

"As regards Derry, it's very difficult to play against a team you've already beaten and Derry have also had their management upheaval."