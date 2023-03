Antrim retain their Division One Allianz Hurling League status for next year by beating Laois 3-18 to 1-18 at a wet Corrigan Park.

After Nigel Elliott's early goal, Aaron Dunphy's major helped Laois lead by six but Neil McManus netted to cut the margin to 1-14 to 2-9 by half-time.

A McManus free had Antrim ahead by the 41th minute before Conal Cunning hit the home team's third goal on 51.