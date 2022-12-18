Kilmacud Crokes fight back from conceding a goal in the first minute to defeat Glen 1-11 to 1-9 in the All-Ireland Club Football Final at Croke Park.

Danny Tallon hit Glen's immediate goal but a Shane Walsh penalty helped the Dublin side lead 1-4 to 1-3 at half-time.

Glen moved two ahead in the third quarter only for Kilmacud to regain the lead.

In a frantic finish, Conor Glass had a pointblank goal chance saved by Kilmacud keeper Conor Ferris before Conleth McGuckian fired inches wide after the Ulster champions opted for a short 45.