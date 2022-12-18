Derry manager Rory Gallagher says the Ulster champions are fortunate to have the services of "outstanding young talent" Lachlan Murray.

Murray thumped over a brilliant last-gasp score to earn the Oak Leafers a Dr McKenna Cup draw with Tyrone and a place in the semi-finals against Down.

Desertmartin club-man Murray starred in Derry's All-Ireland Minor-winning side in 2021 before making the step up to the senior panel.

"It's a massive step up and he knows that, but I believe the progress he has made since our season finished, the way he's looked after himself and applied himself, he's a special player," said Gallagher.

