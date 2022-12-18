Watch: Derry boss Rory Gallagher praises 'outstanding young talent' Lachlan Murray
Derry manager Rory Gallagher says the Ulster champions are fortunate to have the services of "outstanding young talent" Lachlan Murray.
Murray thumped over a brilliant last-gasp score to earn the Oak Leafers a Dr McKenna Cup draw with Tyrone and a place in the semi-finals against Down.
Desertmartin club-man Murray starred in Derry's All-Ireland Minor-winning side in 2021 before making the step up to the senior panel.
"It's a massive step up and he knows that, but I believe the progress he has made since our season finished, the way he's looked after himself and applied himself, he's a special player," said Gallagher.
Read more: Glen All-Ireland win would boost Derry - Gallagher