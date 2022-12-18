Molloy's Messi-like magic helps Dunloy reach final

Keelan Molloy's sensational second-half goal is the vital score as Dunloy surprise Galway champions St Thomas' 1-14 to 0-13 in the opening All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-final.

After the sides were level at 0-6 to 0-6 at half-time, Dunloy moved into a two-point advantage before Nigel Elliott's soaring catch and lay-off set up a charging Molloy to burst past a series of St Thomas' defenders and net in a move akin to Lionel Messi at his best.

The goal helped Dunloy move six ahead and while the Galway side cut the margin to two, three late points helped the Cuchullains clinch a four-point win.

Report: Dunloy stun St Thomas' in All-Ireland semi-final

Watch: Team-mate predicted Molloy goal on bus journey to Croker