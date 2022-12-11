Tiarnan Flannagan helped Glen clinch their Ulster Club Football title on Sunday little more than a week after undergoing a heart procedure to have an artery widened.

On the evening after the surgery, the Glen half-back was told that he would be able to play in the contest against All-Ireland Club champions Kilcoo and he went on to star at the Athletic Grounds.

"I could just about get out of bed but I'm here now," said a delighted Flannagan after Glen's 1-12 to 1-6 triumph.

"There was nothing that was going to take this away from me. Not a chance."