Glen midfielder Emmett Bradley says the Derry side must be at their best to over Ulster club champions Kilcoo in the decider after seeing off Cargin in the semi-final.

Glen, who secured a 1-10 to 0-8 victory over Cargin at Omagh on Sunday, lost out to Kilcoo at the semi-final stage last year.

