Glen book their place in the Ulster Club Football semi-finals for the second year in a row with a 3-10 to 1-12 win over Errigal Ciaran in a breathless encounter at Celtic Park.

In a chaotic first half full of quality and incident, Glen scored two goals through Conor Convery and Alex Doherty but found themselves four down at the break with Tommy Canavan netting Errigal's first-half three-pointer.

But helped by Ethan Doherty's goal, Glen fought back strongly in the second half to progress to the last four.

There was late drama when Errigal's Eoin Kelly had an equalising goal ruled out for a square ball to leave the Tyrone champions frustrated before Glen substitute Stevie O'Hara kicked the last point to seal the win for Malachy O'Rourke's side.