All-Ireland champions Kilcoo set up an Ulster Club semi-final with Enniskillen Gaels by outclassing Ballybay 2-14 to 1-7 at Clones.

Shane McGuinness' penalty helped Ballybay stay in touch in the first half as they trailed 0-8 to 1-2 at the break but Ryan Johnston's goal put Kilcoo in control and they ran out comprehensive winners as Miceal Rooney palmed in their late second goal.