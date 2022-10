Watch the highlights as Enniskillen Gaels win their first Fermanagh SFC title since 2006 as they overcome Erne Gaels 3-12 to 0-11 at Brewster Park.

Goals from Conor McShea and Conor Love helped Enniskillen lead 2-5 to 0-4 at half-time and there was to be no route back for the Belleek side as Love notched his second three-pointer to help his side clinch a 13th Fermanagh title.