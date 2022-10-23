Glen midfielder Conor Glass says the club are keen to "get back to work" as they look to add an Ulster Club Football title to their latest Derry triumph.

Glen beat Slaughtneil to win the Derry Football title for the second year in a row and will now target success on the provincial scene after losing to Down kingpins Kilcoo last year.

