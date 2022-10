Glen once again dominate rivals Slaughtneil to retain the Derry Senior Football title with a 1-12 to 0-7 win at Celtic Park.

The holders led 0-7 to 0-2 at half-time, and while Slaughtneil briefly threatened to launch a comeback, Cathal Mulholland's 54th-minute goal ensured another Glen triumph.

Report: Glen retain Derry crown with deserved win over rivals Slaughtneil