Watch: Slaughtneil beat Kevin Lynch's to win 10th straight Derry title

Slaughtneil clinch a 10th successive Derry Hurling title as they defeat Kevin Lynch's 2-18 to 1-8 in the final at Owenbeg.

The Dungiven side led 0-6 to 0-5 at the break but the arrival of Brendan Rogers helped Slaughtneil take control.

A Rogers point moved the champions ahead and Jerome McGuigan's goal increased the margin to 1-11 to 0-8.

As Slaughtneil took total control, Rogers hit their second goal with Odhran McKeever netting for Lynch's.