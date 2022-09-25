Watch: Slaughtneil beat Kevin Lynch's to win 10th straight Derry title
Slaughtneil clinch a 10th successive Derry Hurling title as they defeat Kevin Lynch's 2-18 to 1-8 in the final at Owenbeg.
The Dungiven side led 0-6 to 0-5 at the break but the arrival of Brendan Rogers helped Slaughtneil take control.
A Rogers point moved the champions ahead and Jerome McGuigan's goal increased the margin to 1-11 to 0-8.
As Slaughtneil took total control, Rogers hit their second goal with Odhran McKeever netting for Lynch's.