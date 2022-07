Antrim manager Emma Kelly says there are positives to take from the Croke Park draw with Fermanagh but her side must improve for the replay.

Fermanagh were awarded a controversial penalty in the All-Ireland Junior Football final and they led by a point before Orlath Prenter's last-minute equaliser saw the game finish 1-13 to 1-13.

