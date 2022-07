Derry boss Rory Gallagher says his side "moved on" from a "humiliation" by Galway in March to produce a championship run which sees them facing the Tribesmen again on Saturday.

The side's will meet in the opening All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park with the winners earning an spot in the Sam Maguire Cup decider against Dublin or Kerry which Gallagher describes as "the pinnacle of our sport".