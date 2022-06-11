Watch the goals as Cork beat Antrim in Belfast

All the goals action from Corrigan Park as Cork fight back from a point down at half-time to beat Antrim 3-27 to 2-19 in the All-Ireland Hurling Preliminary quarter-final.

First-half goals from James McNaughton and Keelan Molloy helped Antrim lead 2-11 to 2-10 at half-time with Darragh Fitzgibbon and Conor Lehane, from a penalty, netting for Cork.

However, Cork exploited their second-half wind advantage to take control and Seamus Harnedy's late goal rounded off their 11-point victory which sets up a meeting with Galway next weekend.