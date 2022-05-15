Monaghan punished for 'soft goals' - McEnaney

Monaghan boss Seamus McEnaney says his side left themselves too much to do after conceding "soft goals" in Sunday's 3-12 to 0-17 Ulster Football semi-final defeat by Derry.

"You can't concede three goals in an Ulster semi-final when the game is 50-50 and expect to win," McEnaney told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

The Monaghan manager felt his side were "back in the game" when they fought back in the second half to trail by three before Benny Heron's second goal closed out the match.