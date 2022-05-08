Watch: Dominant Donegal storm into Ulster Ladies decider

Donegal set up an Ulster Ladies Football Final against holders Armagh by beating Cavan 3-19 to 1-11.

After notching the opening two scores at Clones, Cavan were punished for kickout woes as Susanne White's first goal helped Donegal lead 1-3 to 0-2.

White's second goal moved Donegal 2-4 to 0-3 up after 15 minutes and the margin was 2-10 to 0-6 at half-time.

Yvonne Bonner struck Donegal's third goal with Lauren McVeety netting a consolation Cavan penalty.

