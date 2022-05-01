Watch: Derry outclass Tyrone to set up Monaghan semi-final

Derry produce a devastating performance to knock holders Tyrone out of the Ulster Championship with a 1-18 to 0-10 win at Healy Park.

Tyrone finished with 13 players, the straight red dismissal of Brian Kennedy after 26 minutes being the key moment in a gripping quarter-final encounter.

The loss of Kennedy followed by Shane McGuigan's penalty three minutes later were decisive in Derry's emphatic win.

Conor McKenna was also sent off for Tyrone for two yellow cards in the 66th minute but the game was already long over as a contest.

Derry will face Monaghan in the last four while Tyrone must try to regroup for the All-Ireland qualifiers.

