Highlights: Monaghan sail past Down into semi-final

Monaghan recover from a brief wobble either side of half-time to comprehensively defeat Down 0-23 to 2-7 in the Ulster Football quarter-final at Clones.

Goals from Caolan Mooney and Pat Havern reduced a previously big Monaghan lead to only two points early in the second half but the home side regained total control as man of the match Jack McCarron finished with seven points.

Down ended the game with only 14 players after substitute Tiarnan Rushe picked up a second yellow card in the closing stages.

Monaghan will play the winners of Sunday's remaining quarter-final between Tyrone and Derry in the second provincial semi-final with Down now certain to feature in the inaugural second-tier Tailteann Cup championship competition.